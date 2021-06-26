THEKEY (TKY) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $33,529.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $33,529.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000078 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

