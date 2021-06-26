Energo (TSL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $650.00

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 83.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last seven days, Energo has traded 89% lower against the US dollar. One Energo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Energo has a market cap of $547,260.55 and approximately $650.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00052444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00020281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.12 or 0.00576256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00037863 BTC.

About Energo

Energo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

