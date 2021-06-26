K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.

KNTNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on K92 Mining from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:KNTNF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.97. 66,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.73. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

