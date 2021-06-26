Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Petrofac stock remained flat at $$0.80 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $555.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.61. Petrofac has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.