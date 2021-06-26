Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.08.

IRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,656. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

