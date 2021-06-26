Mercury Price Tops $0.0105 on Major Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Mercury has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $1,246.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00044814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00165586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00094354 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,667.59 or 0.99748106 BTC.

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

