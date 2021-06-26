CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives $2.52 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.52.

Several analysts have weighed in on CESDF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $2.15 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. 6,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,819. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.44. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.68.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.