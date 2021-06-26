Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will post $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26. Accenture posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $8.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.26 to $10.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.50.

In other news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 33,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 328,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,801,000 after purchasing an additional 107,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.66. 4,233,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,396. The company has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.24. Accenture has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $297.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

