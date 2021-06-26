CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.08 Billion

Brokerages expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to report $70.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.94 billion and the highest is $71.30 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $65.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $281.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.48 billion to $283.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $293.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $289.96 billion to $298.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.08. 3,743,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,703,987. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.47.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $4,793,109.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,109.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,713 shares of company stock worth $32,831,195 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $171,279,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

