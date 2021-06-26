Ycash Trading Up 17.5% Over Last Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $41,274.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.00319979 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00117974 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00175311 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001775 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004601 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,285,662 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.