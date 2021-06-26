RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Receives $22.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.35.

RIOCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,993. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7882 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.