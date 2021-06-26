Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBJHF shares. UBS Group downgraded Ibstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ibstock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Ibstock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IBJHF remained flat at $$2.96 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 70,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,423. Ibstock has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.07.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.