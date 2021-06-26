Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report $241.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $243.60 million. Abiomed reported sales of $164.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.25.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,173,000 after acquiring an additional 400,501 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,766,000 after acquiring an additional 216,404 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,959,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $311.54. 355,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,521. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $234.39 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

