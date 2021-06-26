$5.00 Billion in Sales Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report $5.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.65 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $3.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $20.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.25 billion to $20.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.36 billion to $22.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

NYSE MAN traded up $2.33 on Monday, reaching $122.66. 807,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,732. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $64.27 and a one year high of $125.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,949,000 after purchasing an additional 276,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,303,000 after purchasing an additional 171,546 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 466.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,958,000 after purchasing an additional 912,704 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,875,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

