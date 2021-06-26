$73.32 Million in Sales Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to announce sales of $73.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.05 million and the highest is $73.59 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $41.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $276.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.90 million to $290.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $255.78 million, with estimates ranging from $211.85 million to $299.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,041,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,982,000 after buying an additional 145,671 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.37. The company had a trading volume of 793,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $219.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.04.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

