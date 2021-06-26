Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will post sales of $241.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.73 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $175.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $908.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $878.26 million to $920.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.13 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bio-Techne.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.36.

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $436.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,250. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $453.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $422.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $343,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total transaction of $3,360,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock worth $13,884,338. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,172,000 after acquiring an additional 226,562 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,065,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,833,000 after purchasing an additional 92,939 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,641,000 after purchasing an additional 95,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after acquiring an additional 116,871 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Techne (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.