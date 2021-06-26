$3.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will report sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.25 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $12.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $13.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.70 billion to $13.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BERY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,628,780. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,560,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,014. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

