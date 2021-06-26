Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will report sales of $2.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. AON reported sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $11.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $11.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 344,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,865,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of AON by 7,161,633.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after buying an additional 214,849 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,076,000 after buying an additional 64,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.71. 3,825,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,659. AON has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.