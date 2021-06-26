Mchain (MAR) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 67.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, Mchain has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Mchain has a total market cap of $49,676.19 and approximately $15.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007869 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 62.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Mchain

Mchain (CRYPTO:MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 64,873,150 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

