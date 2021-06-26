$279.10 Million in Sales Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will announce $279.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.40 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $161.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The company had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RRGB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of RRGB stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.26. 890,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,044. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $521.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.97.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

