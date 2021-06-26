Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to post $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,872,000 after acquiring an additional 29,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40,434 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,081. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $111.79 and a 12-month high of $197.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

