$51.47 Billion in Sales Expected for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will report sales of $51.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $53.04 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $45.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $211.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.58 billion to $211.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $227.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $212.86 billion to $238.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,753,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,753. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.48. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $125.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $1,487,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,101 shares in the company, valued at $23,747,151.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,953,730 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

