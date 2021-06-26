Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to Announce -$0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Exagen posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exagen.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of Exagen stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 769,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,569. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a current ratio of 16.41. Exagen has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exagen by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 647,104 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Exagen by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,626,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 376,234 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Exagen by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 451,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 135,271 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,000,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,551,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.