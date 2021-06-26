$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Motors (NYSE:GM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $2.24. General Motors reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 302%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $7.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.48.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,255,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,668,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

