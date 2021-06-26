Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.33. Discovery posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $4.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of Discovery stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.86. 6,852,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,042,670. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 in the last 90 days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,843,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Discovery by 436.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

