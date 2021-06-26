Zacks: Analysts Expect FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) will report $59.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FedNat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.73 million. FedNat reported sales of $123.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FedNat will report full year sales of $279.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.79 million to $281.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $332.48 million, with estimates ranging from $293.83 million to $371.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FedNat.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.11 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 52.66% and a negative net margin of 25.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FedNat in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

FNHC traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,839. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.94. FedNat has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedNat during the first quarter worth about $6,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FedNat by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 66,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FedNat by 1.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedNat during the first quarter worth about $1,884,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedNat by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

