$122.83 Million in Sales Expected for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will post $122.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.69 million to $123.00 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported sales of $110.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year sales of $472.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $471.97 million to $472.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $520.00 million, with estimates ranging from $519.60 million to $520.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $31,742.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,319.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $31,659.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $773,670. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,970. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.