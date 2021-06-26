$399.76 Million in Sales Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will post $399.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390.77 million and the highest is $415.40 million. Conn’s reported sales of $366.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Conn’s stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $26.01. 518,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,274. Conn’s has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a market cap of $763.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.61.

In other Conn’s news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,670 shares of company stock worth $1,826,859. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 9,410.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. 51.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.