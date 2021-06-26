$6.23 Billion in Sales Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will announce $6.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.28 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $5.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $25.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.55 billion to $26.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $30.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.95 billion to $31.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,192 shares of company stock valued at $63,081,699 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.90 on Monday, hitting $241.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,409,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,763. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

