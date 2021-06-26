Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) vs. Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Financial Analysis

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stellantis and Fisker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Fisker 1 2 8 0 2.64

Stellantis currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.54%. Fisker has a consensus price target of $26.36, indicating a potential upside of 36.60%. Given Fisker’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Stellantis.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and Fisker’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.42 $33.13 million $1.36 14.96 Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -48.25

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76%

Volatility and Risk

Stellantis has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stellantis beats Fisker on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

