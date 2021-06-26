Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.47 Million

Brokerages expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to announce $355.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $350.08 million to $365.78 million. Seagen reported sales of $278.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.36.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $3,822,091.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $1,788,979.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,812 shares of company stock worth $15,757,488. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter worth $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth $1,463,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter valued at $623,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.18. 976,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,808. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.10. Seagen has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

