$18.28 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will report $18.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.92 billion and the highest is $18.54 billion. General Electric posted sales of $17.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $77.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.56 billion to $80.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $83.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.10 billion to $87.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

NYSE GE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.16. 34,115,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,792,264. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.61, a PEG ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.39.

General Electric’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 251.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

