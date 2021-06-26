$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Analysts expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. SLM reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 281.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.07 million. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

SLM traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,114,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. SLM has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

