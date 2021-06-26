Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

GOSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Shares of GOSS stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,982,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,589. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 15.82 and a quick ratio of 15.82. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $623.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.