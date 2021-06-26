Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Receives €28.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €28.43 ($33.45).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JEN. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of JEN traded down €0.04 ($0.05) on Monday, reaching €23.50 ($27.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a twelve month high of €30.22 ($35.55). The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 32.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of €24.41.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

