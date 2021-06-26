Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives $15.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.46.

RC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ready Capital by 53.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $11,659,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ready Capital by 59.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 358,307 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ready Capital by 67.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 177,876 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ready Capital by 45.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 176,450 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.53. 968,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 22.35%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.