Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Puma stock traded up $6.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.16. 578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408. Puma has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $120.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.14.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

