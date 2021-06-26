Atlas Protocol (ATP) Market Cap Tops $3.10 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $3.10 million and $150,005.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00044430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00165681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00093245 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,346.30 or 1.00106382 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002929 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

