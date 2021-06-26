APY.Finance (APY) Achieves Market Cap of $12.45 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $878,348.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00044430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00165681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00093245 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,346.30 or 1.00106382 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002929 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,267,451 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “APYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.