CyberMiles (CMT) Price Hits $0.0091 on Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $7.25 million and $1.57 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 33.7% against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00389966 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,238.94 or 1.00295302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00028839 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008126 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011186 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00053646 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

