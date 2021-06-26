Zacks: Analysts Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Baker Hughes reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 440%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,551,814 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 108,308 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,430,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BKR remained flat at $$23.55 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6,949,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,374,381. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.58 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

