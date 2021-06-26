Gulden Hits Market Capitalization of $12.63 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $12.63 million and approximately $200,654.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00389966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 547,831,864 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

