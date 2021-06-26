The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.58. The Carlyle Group posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

CG traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,704,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,604. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $47.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,302,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 18,630 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 36.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.