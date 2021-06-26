Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $35.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,359,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,950. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.23.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $438,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,149.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,167 shares of company stock worth $6,494,590. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $56,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $2,298,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

