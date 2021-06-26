Sharder (SS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $111,742.00

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Sharder coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $842,201.83 and $111,742.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sharder has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sharder

SS is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

