Analysts Set Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target at $33.13

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on VITL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

VITL traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.22. 869,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,623. The company has a market cap of $848.06 million and a PE ratio of 81.62. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $43.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,109,000.00. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $400,999.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,387.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 649,832 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,919.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 18.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.