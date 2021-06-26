Analysts Expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 96.76%. The business had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.35. 640,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,090. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 380.0% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 109,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 86,746 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $734,000. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

