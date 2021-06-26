Celo (CELO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $334.74 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 27.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Celo has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $334.74 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 72.5% higher against the dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.19 or 0.00013259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00044780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00164811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00093936 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,633.86 or 1.00115396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,729,966 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CELOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.