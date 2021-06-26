Achain (ACT) Market Cap Tops $6.55 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Achain has a total market cap of $6.55 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Achain has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00089895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00051995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00019915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

