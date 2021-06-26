Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Down 12% This Week

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Quantis Network has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Quantis Network has a market cap of $12,541.88 and $4.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00044780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00164811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00093936 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,633.86 or 1.00115396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002911 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars.

